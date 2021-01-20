Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.35

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.35 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 365551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

