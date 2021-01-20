Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 26,479,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 123,170,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company has a market cap of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 333,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

