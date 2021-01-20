Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.50

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 35071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04.

About Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

