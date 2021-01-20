James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,899 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $519,997.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,422.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $104,247.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 44,018,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,520,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -340.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $12,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

