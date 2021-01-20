James Ralph Scapa Sells 27,600 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,673. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock worth $153,508,000 after purchasing an additional 292,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,303 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

