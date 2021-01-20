Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.29

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.29 and last traded at $170.09, with a volume of 4427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.
The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,809,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
