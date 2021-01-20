JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,150 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 892 ($11.65).

Get JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) alerts:

Shares of LON JD traded down GBX 20.40 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 819.40 ($10.71). The stock had a trading volume of 721,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 820.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 758.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02. JD Sports Fashion plc has a twelve month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06).

In other JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

About JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.