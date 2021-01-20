Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CSL Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSL in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.01. CSL has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

