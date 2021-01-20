JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 2199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $2,071,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

