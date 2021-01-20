JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 2199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.
JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $2,071,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
