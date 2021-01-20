Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Aegis began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.