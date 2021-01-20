Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday.

JRONY stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

