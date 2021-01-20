JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 9.3%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.39. Approximately 3,102,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,657,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 32.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 213,328 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 39.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 753,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $29,305,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

