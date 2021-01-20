Jiya Acquisition (NASDAQ:JYAC) Trading Up 2%

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 9,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 17,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 101,059 shares of company stock worth $1,045,850 over the last three months.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

