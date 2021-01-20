Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.