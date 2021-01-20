John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Trading 1.2% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.51. 6,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.50% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

