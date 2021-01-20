John Sheldon Peters Sells 2,970 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $9,432,650.50.

On Monday, December 28th, John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 19,200 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,908,288.00.

NYSE:LMND traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,640. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

