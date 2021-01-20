John Sheldon Peters Sells 62,530 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $9,432,650.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,079,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00.

On Monday, December 28th, John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 19,200 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,908,288.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,124,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,640. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

