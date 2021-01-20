John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 356 ($4.65).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

WG traded down GBX 20.10 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 328.90 ($4.30). The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.98.

In other John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45). Also, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.