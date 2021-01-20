John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WG. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

WG traded down GBX 20.10 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 328.90 ($4.30). 1,437,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39.

In other John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45). Also, insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

