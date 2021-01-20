Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $48.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 24,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,966. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,987,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after buying an additional 286,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after buying an additional 475,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.