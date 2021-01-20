Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes $15.04 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,042,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $654,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $19,138,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $521,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.67. 543,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

