Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,857 shares of company stock worth $1,066,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 519,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 583,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 194.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

