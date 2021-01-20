Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $34,336.77 and $9,722.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00540206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.03909832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

