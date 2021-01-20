Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Trading Down 5.7%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 15,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 21,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from $1.05 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Josemaria Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina.

