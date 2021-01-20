Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray Sells 30,000 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,968.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard /Ca/ Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28.

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 2,956,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,972. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

