Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Sells $198,443.28 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard /Ca/ Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 30,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $256,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 2,956,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $452.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 51,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

