Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Trading Up 17.9%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price was up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 2,958,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 839,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $452.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,332 shares of company stock worth $317,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.