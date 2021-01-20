Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

