Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 54,668 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

