Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 102,459 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,256,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 5.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,781,323. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

