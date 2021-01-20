Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

