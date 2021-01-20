Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.15 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.01. 5,542,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

