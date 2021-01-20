Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.07 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 615,978 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 533,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. 7,371,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

