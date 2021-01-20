Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,457,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,696,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.97 and a 200 day moving average of $296.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

