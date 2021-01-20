Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,141,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,944,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

