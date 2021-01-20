Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,733 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $6,297,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 59.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The company has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

