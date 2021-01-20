JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $538.00

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95), with a volume of 310947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.90).

The company has a market capitalization of £502.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

