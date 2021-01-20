JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€62.50” Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €62.50 ($73.53) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.28 ($79.15).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €0.89 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €66.59 ($78.34). The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion and a PE ratio of -31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.43.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

