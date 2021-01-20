JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.73. 31,329 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPGB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.