JUIICE Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $2.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUIICE has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00052299 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003511 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003326 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002258 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

Buying and Selling JUIICE

JUIICE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

