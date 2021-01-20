Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Trading Down 0.4%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 70 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,900% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Jumbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSF)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

