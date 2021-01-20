JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

