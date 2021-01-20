JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 95,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.