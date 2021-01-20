JustInvest LLC Buys 10,108 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $103,137,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after buying an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,855,000 after buying an additional 264,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

