JustInvest LLC Buys 3,154 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in QUALCOMM by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after buying an additional 589,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

