JustInvest LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Toyota Motor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of TM opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $136.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

