JustInvest LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $507.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.65. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

