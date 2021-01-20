JustInvest LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $348.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $350.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.