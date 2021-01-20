JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

VXF opened at $175.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average is $141.09. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $176.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

