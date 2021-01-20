JustInvest LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,790.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,765.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,623.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

